Ventilator supply starts to increase as Tam warns of possible surge of COVID-19 Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Only a small fraction of the 40,000 new ventilators Canada ordered for hospitals last spring have already been delivered but several companies involved say their production lines will start delivering the products faster in the next few weeks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this