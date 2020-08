Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hackers used more than 9,000 stolen usernames and passwords to apply for government services, and also targeted about 5,500 Canada Revenue Agency accounts, the federal government said in an announcement. 👓 View full article

