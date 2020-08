GhostManagedMedicine RT @nejsnave: $16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit | The Star https://t.co/jtrICaAN72 32 seconds ago Frank Francoeur RT @sharon_zehr: $16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit | The Star https://t.co/3gLXL5wiHg 1 minute ago Adam Davidson-Harden RT @TomPark1n: Bill Blair’s G20 infringement on the rights and freedoms of 1,100 Canadians results in a $16.5M class action payout. An act… 2 minutes ago Meg Rabbit No paywall in case you can’t afford media atm: https://t.co/29A5Pxvcdi 2 minutes ago Toronto Star $16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit https://t.co/XNPg8Hm79c 2 minutes ago Star GTA $16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit https://t.co/qjLW0TVXDT 2 minutes ago Sharon Zehr $16.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit | The Star https://t.co/3gLXL5wiHg 3 minutes ago carcface RT @AdamCF: Minister Bill Blair's legacy as Toronto police chief continues to unravel. The Toronto Police Service will have to pay out $16.… 3 minutes ago