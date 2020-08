post Margaret Wente ☭ RT @cbcnewsbc: CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down https://t.co/1VHF24SM5B 6 minutes ago

SharedValueCA CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down https://t.co/j7YVkbNHBh 6 minutes ago

CBC Manitoba CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down https://t.co/CHbkE1lAbK 9 minutes ago

Enigma Jones RT @JeffreyLuscombe: This is unfortunate. I thought they could pull it off: CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down… 10 minutes ago

Manny James πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦πŸ‡―πŸ‡²πŸ––πŸΏπŸ•Ή CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down | CBC Sports https://t.co/5Bud3tPZUs #CFL #COVID19 11 minutes ago

Jeffrey Luscombe This is unfortunate. I thought they could pull it off: CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned d… https://t.co/8ZbSvzD2Y5 11 minutes ago

David C. Moore ⁦@NCAAFootball will also be gone for 2020 by this week. Spring Football β€œmight” happen, but most programs setting s… https://t.co/FhMOxLk5Le 13 minutes ago