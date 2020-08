319 properties evacuated, thousands more on alert as wildfire grows in B.C.'s southern Interior Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

An evacuation order has been issued for residents of 319 properties near a quickly growing wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon north of Okanagan Falls, B.C., while residents of thousands of homes in Penticton have been put on notice. 👓 View full article

