Compensation talks for victims of downed jetliner to start in October: Iran Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The head of Iran's civil aviation organization says his government will launch compensation talks in October with Canada and other countries that lost citizens when the Iranian military shot down a civilian jetliner earlier this year. 👓 View full article

