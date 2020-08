No injuries after cliff collapses onto beach at Scarborough Bluffs Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Emergency crews say no one was injured when a large section of the Scarborough Bluffs stone face collapsed into Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon, forcing police to cordon off the area. 👓 View full article

