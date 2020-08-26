Global  
 

Why Haudenosaunee women are central to advocating for land rights, from Oka to Caledonia

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
According to the Haudenosaunee worldview, all issues regarding land fall on the responsibility of women. It’s why a group of Haudenosaunee women from Six Nations of the Grand River are opposing the use of injunctions against their community members who have been occupying a housing development outside Caledonia, Ont., since July 19.
