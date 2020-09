RCMP union loses 'hot button' battle over free parking spaces in Victoria, Whistler, B.C. Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The union that represents RCMP officers have lost a labour challenge claiming the force took away free parking possibilities for members in Victoria and Whistler. The decision highlights an issue a tribunal member called "a hot button" for officers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this