Daughter of Daniel Prude 'My father didn't resist, he did not fight' Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Tashyra Prude daughter of Daniel Prude spoke to media about the death of her father, a black man who died by asphyxiation in March after police in upstate New York put a hood over his head as he knelt on the ground, handcuffed and naked. 👓 View full article