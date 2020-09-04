|
Mom can send son back to school over father's objections due to COVID-19, Ontario judge rules
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
In a precedent-setting case, an Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that a nine-year-old must go back to the classroom, despite his father's concerns about COVID-19. The judge also advised all estranged parents to figure out how to settle such issues without going to court.
