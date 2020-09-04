Mom can send son back to school over father's objections due to COVID-19, Ontario judge rules

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Judge rules father not liable in deaths of 2 Tequesta teens lost at sea in 2015



A Palm Beach County judge ruled Thursday the father of Austin Stephanos is not liable in the deaths of his son and his son's friend, who disappeared on a boating trip five years ago. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:55 Published 13 hours ago Judge rules Florida's order forcing brick-and-mortar schools to reopen unconstitutional



Judge rules Florida's order forcing brick-and-mortar schools to reopen unconstitutional Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Divorced father loses legal fight to stop son from returning to school A divorced father who didn't want his son to return to school due to concerns about COVID-19 has lost a legal fight with the child's mother after an Ontario...

CTV News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this