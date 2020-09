Totem pole to be raised on B.C.'s Highway of Tears to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The pole, being raised Friday near Terrace, B.C., honours the many women who have gone missing along a stretch of highway between Prince George and Prince Rupert since 1969.Β Carver Mike Dangeli hopes it provides a sense of healing. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this