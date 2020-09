You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teachers and pupils wear face masks as schools in Greece reopen



Teachers and pupils had to wear face masks as schools in Greece reopened on Monday (September 14). New COVID-19 guidelines insist teachers and pupils must wear a mask indoors as well as in outdoor.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:17 Published 7 minutes ago India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan



While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 3 hours ago ‘Lockdown prevented 37 to 78 thousand deaths’: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha



Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:19 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this