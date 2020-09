After Parents Kill 'Pedophile,' This Is What Their Children Confessed



Newser reports a Russian mother wrongly decided to take justice into her own hands--with deadly consequences. Valeria Dunaeva let truck driver Dmitry Chikvarkin drive her two children, ages 3 and 10,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago

Father of fallen Akron police officer knows the pain family of CPD Det. Skernivitz is dealing with



Father of fallen Akron police officer knows the pain family of CPD Det. Skernivitz is dealing with Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago