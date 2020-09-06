Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orca that carried dead calf for 17 days gives birth to 'healthy and precocious' new baby

CBC.ca Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
A southern resident killer whale who carried her dead calf for two weeks in 2018 in a heart-wrenching display of mourning has once again given birth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Heartbreaking moment mother elephant tends to her baby killed by car in Malaysia

Heartbreaking moment mother elephant tends to her baby killed by car in Malaysia 00:56

 This is the heartbreaking moment a mother elephant tried to wake her dead calf that was hit by a passing car. The baby elephant was crossing the road in Johor, Malaysia, when a black sedan smashed into it on Tuesday morning (September 1) Wildlife officials said that the jumbo was killed...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2-week-old baby rhino plays at Auckland Zoo [Video]

2-week-old baby rhino plays at Auckland Zoo

A cute baby rhino frolics around her feeding mum just two weeks after being born.Mother Jamila and her baby Southern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum simum) calf were filmed at the Auckland Zoo,..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:33Published
It's Clearly Black And White: Birth Of Tiny Giant Panda Is A Cause For Celebration [Video]

It's Clearly Black And White: Birth Of Tiny Giant Panda Is A Cause For Celebration

Hooray, giant Chinese panda Mei Xiang is a new mommy! According to HuffPost, Mei Xiang gave birth to her tiny bundle of joy Friday, at the Smithsonian National Zoo. The zoo said in a statement that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub [Video]

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this