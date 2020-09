Brant County Tribune Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab apologizes, 5 years later https://t.co/iFLOZSHMVI 2 minutes ago S. S. Xman RT @CBCMontreal: Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab expected to apologize today https://t.co/nmwRL3Odd4 20 minutes ago Joel Thiessen Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab apologizes, 5 years later https://t.co/yGGe0d84Od https://t.co/U5rYO93S72 22 minutes ago Hubert Figuière RT @ToulasTake: Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab apologizes, five years later https://t.co/pIGA52KYm0 25 minutes ago Kabir Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab apologizes, 5 years later https://t.co/wL3XYVEdkK 29 minutes ago Mukarram RT @CTVNews: Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court offers apology https://t.co/jydzo5I3bY https://t.co/iCRPS46SQ1 33 minutes ago The Star Calgary Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court offers apology https://t.co/EIeMr0wqUw https://t.co/YvvzBR6msH 51 minutes ago Julia Lipscombe RT @GulamaniAbdulla: "Judge Eliana Marengo has apologized 5 yrs after she refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hija… 1 hour ago