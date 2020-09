You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: President Donald Trump Announces Extension Of Florida’s Offshore Drilling Moratorium



President Trump signs Executive Order Tuesday while speaking in Jupiter which extends offshore drilling moratorium for Florida Gulf coast and Atlantic coasts and coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:40 Published 5 hours ago 2020 Election Takes Final Sprint



The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 12 hours ago Trump Continues to Tell Supporters to Vote Twice in November Election



Earlier this week, President Donald Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to challenge the mail-in system by voting twice. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this