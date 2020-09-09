Global  
 

Gun and gang task force to provide update on investigation into Thorncliffe Park shootings

CP24 Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Toronto Police Service's gun and gang task force will be providing an update this morning on an ongoing investigation into shootings in the city's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi STF busts 6-member gang stealing aviation fuel from Indian Oil

Delhi STF busts 6-member gang stealing aviation fuel from Indian Oil 01:13

 A team of Delhi Police's Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in the theft of aviation oil from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) pipelines in Haryana's Sonipat. Police arrested six members of the gang. One tanker truck, 1100 litres of aviation fuel, Rs 60,000 cash and others seized. An...

GBI expands Gang Task Force to Middle Georgia [Video]

GBI expands Gang Task Force to Middle Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has expanded its Gang Taskforce to Sheriffs in Middle Georgia.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Man Killed In Brooklyn Shooting As Community Rallies To End Gun Violence [Video]

Man Killed In Brooklyn Shooting As Community Rallies To End Gun Violence

Wednesday saw another night of gun violence in New York City. One man was killed near Prospect Park as community leaders came together, hoping to find a solution to this summer's surge in shootings;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Overland Park officer Mike Mosher justified in deadly shooting, DA says [Video]

Overland Park officer Mike Mosher justified in deadly shooting, DA says

Following an investigation into a May 3 officer-involved shooting that left two dead, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Thursday that his office found Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:24Published

