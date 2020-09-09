Global  
 

One News Page

Bank of Canada commits to keeping benchmark rate at 0.25% during COVID-19 recovery

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada says the economic recovery from COVID-19 will need help from policymakers, which is why the central bank is committing to keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 per cent for as long as necessary.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer

Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer 01:19

 Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to...

