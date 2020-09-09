Bank of Canada commits to keeping benchmark rate at 0.25% during COVID-19 recovery
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () The Bank of Canada says the economic recovery from COVID-19 will need help from policymakers, which is why the central bank is committing to keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 per cent for as long as necessary.
