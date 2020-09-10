Uneven rebound poses risk for entire economy, Bank of Canada governor says
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The governor of the Bank of Canada warns the slower rebound facing women, youth and low-wage workers could pose a threat to a broader economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bank of England has expressed that the downturn in the UK economy could be less severe than was first feared, but a recovery will be uneven. Governor Andrew Bailey said unemployment could rise to..
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:03Published
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke at a CII event and spoke on infrastructural push. Das on Monday said that stepping up investment in the infrastructural sector can re-ignite..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published