Uneven rebound poses risk for entire economy, Bank of Canada governor says

CP24 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The governor of the Bank of Canada warns the slower rebound facing women, youth and low-wage workers could pose a threat to a broader economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
