Court rejects Bell, Rogers appeals of CRTC decision on internet wholesale rates
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed appeals by Canada's largest telephone and cable companies, handing an interim victory to the country's independent internet providers.
On Tuesday, R. Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk.
