Court rejects Bell, Rogers appeals of CRTC decision on internet wholesale rates

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal Appeals Court Denies R. Kelly's Latest Appeal



A federal appeals court has denied R. Kelly's bid to be released on bail, rejecting his attorneys' argument that lower courts erred by declaring him a flight risk and a danger to the community, as he.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena



Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed. CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Ashley Judd allowed to pursue Harvey Weinstein s*xual harassment case



U.S. appeals court judges have revived actress Ashley Judd's s*xual harassment lawsuit against fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this