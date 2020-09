You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eugenie Bouchard advances to Istanbul final Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., beat world No. 94 Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Istanbul tennis championship clay-court event on...

CBC.ca 32 minutes ago



Eugenie Bouchard follows solid return to court to earn spot in Istanbul tourney Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has qualified for the Istanbul Tennis Championship, beating world No. 148 Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in the second and final...

CBC.ca 4 days ago





Tweets about this