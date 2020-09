How Halle Berry and Regina King's directorial debuts turned heads at TIFF Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Both Halle Berry and Regina King had their directorial debuts shown at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and each are generating considerable excitement. It's a star turn for two women known primarily for their work in front of the camera, rather than behind it. πŸ‘“ View full article

