Cable of Sea-to-Sky Gondola deliberately cut for 2nd time

CBC.ca Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The cable of the Sea-to-Sky Gondola near Squamish, B.C., has been deliberately cut for the second year in a row, less than six months after the attraction fully reopened.
