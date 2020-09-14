Several hundred Western University students get tested after COVID-19 outbreak

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UMD College Park Brings Students Back For In-Person Classes Monday



As cases spike across the U.S. on college campuses, the University of Maryland College Park is bringing students back. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:24 Published 4 minutes ago Parents of suspended Northeastern University students hire lawyer



Northeastern University dismissed 11 first-year students after the school said they were discovered together in a room at the Westin Hotel in Boston earlier this month. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago 24 Students At Oak Park And River Forest High School Test Positive For COVID; Several Cases Linked To Large Party



Oak Park and River Forest High School is warning students to "stop engaging in risky behaviors," such as hosting parties and ignoring mask requirements, after at least 24 students tested positive for.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:23 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this