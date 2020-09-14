Global  
 

Several hundred Western University students get tested after COVID-19 outbreak

CP24 Monday, 14 September 2020
A few hundred Western University students lined up on campus Monday to get tested for COVID-19 after five students living off campus tested positive for the disease over the weekend.
