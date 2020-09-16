Global  
 

Ontario reports more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 for second time this week

CP24 Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Ontario is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in the last three days, marking the continuation of a steady upward trend that now seen infection levels return to where they were in June.
