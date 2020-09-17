Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau starts consultations with opposition leaders on next week's throne speech

CP24 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin consultations today with opposition leaders about next week's throne speech, which could theoretically bring down his minority Liberal government if no opposition party supports it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two Belarus opposition leaders held in custody [Video]

Two Belarus opposition leaders held in custody

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak are being held in custody, Belarus' investigative committee said on Wednesday, under suspicion of destabilizing the country and harming..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
Another Belarus opposition politician seized [Video]

Another Belarus opposition politician seized

Belarus opposition politician Maxim Znak was detained on Wednesday by masked men wearing plain clothes, supporters said, as authorities extended a systematic campaign to round up the leaders of a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
Elections in Venezuela provoke a schism in opposition of president Nicolás Maduro [Video]

Elections in Venezuela provoke a schism in opposition of president Nicolás Maduro

A popular opposition politician in Venezuela broke on Wednesday (September 2) with US-backed leader Juan Guaidó, whose coalition has vowed to boycott upcoming congressional elections claiming they're..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:59Published

Tweets about this