More details may be coming today about reduced gathering limits in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon one day after he confirmed that there will be further restrictions on gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Theresita Liwa RT @CP24: More details may be coming today about reduced gathering limits in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa https://t.co/ZA3jMypHWC https://t.c… 3 minutes ago Stéphane Requena RT @Underfox3: The Intel heterogeneous tensor core architecture proposal to implement a mix of tensor cores with different widths can lead… 5 minutes ago CP24 More details may be coming today about reduced gathering limits in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa… https://t.co/nwfJZdPksA 18 minutes ago Palak RT @ImJatinV: Hey guys.. #GiveawayWithVT contest is one the way.. More details are coming today.. So, stay tuned for more information ..… 57 minutes ago Jatin Hey guys.. #GiveawayWithVT contest is one the way.. More details are coming today.. So, stay tuned for more info… https://t.co/vO7WfhJBkW 2 hours ago