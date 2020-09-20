Global  
 

Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 40K tests completed

CP24 Sunday, 20 September 2020
Ontario health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death, as the number of active cases in the province crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time since May.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID death rate in Delhi for last 10 days at 0.7%: Satyendar Jain

COVID death rate in Delhi for last 10 days at 0.7%: Satyendar Jain 01:26

 The national capital, which has shown tremendous increment in COVID cases since the beginning of this month, reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. "The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied," informed Delhi's Health Minister...

