Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 40K tests completed

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 weeks ago COVID death rate in Delhi for last 10 days at 0.7%: Satyendar Jain 01:26 The national capital, which has shown tremendous increment in COVID cases since the beginning of this month, reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. "The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied," informed Delhi's Health Minister...