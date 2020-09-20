Ontario reports 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 40K tests completed
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Ontario health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death, as the number of active cases in the province crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time since May.
The national capital, which has shown tremendous increment in COVID cases since the beginning of this month, reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. "The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied," informed Delhi's Health Minister...