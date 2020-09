B.C. premier expected to announce snap election for Oct. 24 Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The B.C. NDP has announced that Premier John Horgan will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. PT, following a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, where he will "address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of the province." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this