B.C. NDP nominates former MP Nathan Cullen for Stikine riding over Indigenous woman, despite equity policy Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The B.C. NDP has nominated former MP Nathan Cullen as its candidate for the Stikine riding, one week after Indigenous leader Annita McPhee put her name forward for the position. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this