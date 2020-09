Canada nails down 5th deal for potential COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies, and most of that money will not be refunded even if the vaccines never get approved. 👓 View full article

