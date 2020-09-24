|
|
|
'Honour her wish': Donald Trump heckled as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Protesters yelled "Honour her wish!" and "Vote him out!" as US President Donald Trump visited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket on the steps of the Supreme Court.
|
|
|
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Trump Booed While Paying Respect To RBG 00:45
“Vote him out!” Mourners booed President Donald Trump when he went to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|