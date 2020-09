Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The minority Liberal government has reached a deal with the New Democrats over legislation to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing the backing needed to survive a confidence vote on the throne speech 👓 View full article

