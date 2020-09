#1 Patriot RT @seanhannity: BREAKING: Florida Governor DeSantis to Lift All CoVID Restrictions on Restaurants, Bars, Other Businesses https://t.co/rEl… 9 seconds ago

Chastity 💙🌞😷🏳️‍🌈🌊🌊🐾 RT @paulkrugman: Amazing. FL is still having ~100 deaths per day. Positivity rate is 11%. This is going to kill a lot of people. https://t.… 16 seconds ago

Purple&Gold RT @trollingskanks: FLORIDA RE-OPENS EVERYTHING Including Restaurants, Bars At Full Capacity!! The executive order prohibits local governm… 23 seconds ago

Devil's Auditor RT @mmpadellan: Ron DeSantis reopened Florida bars and restaurants to operate at 100% capacity while 100 people die every day because he is… 30 seconds ago

Ruth Srebrenik RT @Amy_Siskind: They don’t call him #DeathSantis for nothing. https://t.co/OdAEcyZ0VV 33 seconds ago

Sandy 🇺🇸 RT @DWUhlfelderLaw: BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just announced that he is moving Florida to phase 3 which means bars & restaur… 36 seconds ago

Fluffy McFlufferton RT @ElijahSchaffer: BREAKING: Florida governor removes all COVID restrictions on restaurants and bars Completely reopens the state Waitin… 45 seconds ago