You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man rescued after drifting at sea for three days clinging to ice chest



This is the miraculous moment a man was rescued after spending three days at sea drifting on an ice chest. Udin Diman, 46, was found off the coast in North Maluku province, Indonesia on September 17.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago 'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha



Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15 Published on August 26, 2020 Sheriff: 60-Year-Old Walker Man Injured In Hit And Run, Driver Arrested



Authorities in Cass County say a man is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in a hit and run Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published on August 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Man in his 20s seriously injured in North York stabbing A man in his 20s is in serious condition after being stabbed in North York Saturday night.

CP24 6 days ago





Tweets about this