Parents, Students Plan To Sue IHSA Over Moving Fall Sports To Spring



The message is clear: they want to play. So on Monday, parents and advocates of some local student athletes plan to file a lawsuit to pressure Illinois lawmakers and educators to re-open schools so.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:21 Published 2 hours ago

Ford AM Blitz Week 1- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants



KDKA's Rich Walsh has a preview of the Steelers' Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago