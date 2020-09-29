Global  
 

Canadian Museum of History facing crisis over current, past employee complaints

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Canadian Museum of History has been hit by complaints of workplace harassment involving its CEO Mark O’Neill, and is facing questions over the handling of past allegations of similar issues brought forward by other employees, sources say.
