Trudeau pledges additional $400 million in humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19 Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will commit an additional $400 million in development and humanitarian spending to combat COVID-19. 👓 View full article

