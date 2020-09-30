Global  
 

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's debate conduct a 'national embarrassment'

SBS Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called Donald Trump's debate conduct a 'national embarrassment' and said voters 'will not stand for it' the president loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden

Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden 00:53

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said the way that President Donald Trump conducted himself during Tuesday's presidential debate was "a national embarrassment".

