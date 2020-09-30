Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's debate conduct a 'national embarrassment'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called Donald Trump's debate conduct a 'national embarrassment' and said voters 'will not stand for it' the president loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote.
