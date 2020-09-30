Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's debate conduct a 'national embarrassment'

Schofield, Robert NZ @Redhead4645 @mcrum59 @POTUS AND THERE IS SOMETHING ELSE WHICH IS REAL GOOD PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Hates calling y… https://t.co/dVwjYFrpka 31 minutes ago

Brenda Abramson 🇺🇸 RT @RVAT2020: Nancy, or "Noni" as everyone calls her, has voted Republican her entire life. But after last night’s debate, she is ready to… 38 minutes ago

mcgT RT @RWTrollPatrol: @JohnCornyn @playbookplus Nancy, or "Noni" as everyone calls her, has voted Republican her entire life. She is ready to… 2 hours ago

nocin1963 @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers 7 ahead of Biden… https://t.co/cN7dtjHReI 3 hours ago