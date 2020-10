Quebec introduces 'telewarrant' system as Ontario releases new COVID-19 modelling Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Quebec's premier promised to crack down on those who violate public health orders and Ontario released sobering COVID-19 projections as leaders of Canada's two hardest-hit provinces on Wednesday grappled with how best to flatten a growing second wave. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this