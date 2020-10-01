Civil rights group finds Ontario police used COVID-19 database illegally
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Police forces across Ontario engaged in broad, illegal searches of a now-defunct COVID-19 database, two civil rights groups alleged Wednesday, claiming the use of the portal violated individual privacy rights for months.
Cops in Spain have smashed a drug trafficking gang that broke into luxury villas when they knew the owners were away and used the properties to grow drugs.The strategy was so successful that the gang..
Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist, Mohd Sajjad Raja pleaded the UN to stop Pakistan from treating the people of region like animals at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva...
Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Ira Glasser is one of America’s unsung champions of civil rights and liberties. As the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union for 23 years, he..