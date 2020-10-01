Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil rights group finds Ontario police used COVID-19 database illegally

CP24 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Police forces across Ontario engaged in broad, illegal searches of a now-defunct COVID-19 database, two civil rights groups alleged Wednesday, claiming the use of the portal violated individual privacy rights for months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cops raid drug smuggling gang squatting in luxury villa [Video]

Cops raid drug smuggling gang squatting in luxury villa

Cops in Spain have smashed a drug trafficking gang that broke into luxury villas when they knew the owners were away and used the properties to grow drugs.The strategy was so successful that the gang..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:00Published
Activist pleads UN to stop Pak from treating people of PoK like animals [Video]

Activist pleads UN to stop Pak from treating people of PoK like animals

Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist, Mohd Sajjad Raja pleaded the UN to stop Pakistan from treating the people of region like animals at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip

Mighty Ira Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Ira Glasser is one of America’s unsung champions of civil rights and liberties. As the leader of the American Civil Liberties Union for 23 years, he..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this