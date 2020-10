You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown



Dozens were seen queuing outside Costo in Wembley, London on Thursday (September 24), hours before new coronavirus restrictions are expected to come into effect. The footage also shows customers.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago How To Cope With New Lockdown Restrictions



The government have announced more stringent restrictions as the UK heads into the winter months with infection rates of coronavirus rising. The new rules are being implemented to ward off a second.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago Empty shelves in London supermarket as UK tightens COVID-19 restrictions



Several empty shelves were spotted at a Tesco supermarket in Stratford, east London on Tuesday (September 22), after Boris Johnson announced new COVID-19 restrictions. The prime minister warned that.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this