'I don't want to go through this ever in my life again,' LTC resident tells inquiry Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

One by one, residents of Ontario's long-term care homes described the emotional devastation caused by the COVID-19 lockdown to an independent inquiry - and implored the governments to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. 👓 View full article

