Elections Canada seeks temporary new law for possible election during pandemic

CP24 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Canada's chief electoral officer is asking Parliament to quickly pass a temporary new law to give Elections Canada the tools it needs to conduct a federal election safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
