You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Research reveals the various safety protocols Americans plan to take over the holidays



Three in 10 Americans will be taking their guests' temperatures before entering their homes for holiday gatherings this year, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago Cincinnati City Council votes to ban plastic bags for some businesses



When the ban goes into effect next year, restaurants and “food-service establishments” — a broad term that, in the ordinance, includes grocery stores, corner stores and any other business that.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:19 Published on September 10, 2020 Cincinnati bans single-use plastic bags for grocery stores, restaurants



It doesn't start right away, and it doesn't apply to every business. Here's what you can expect when some of Cincinnati's largest businesses go plastic-bag-free beginning next year. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:13 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this