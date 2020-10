You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE



A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago ‘Next-Gen TV Is Top Priority’ Amid Rapid Changes: Mediaocean’s Anupam Gupta



SEATTLE - The omnichannel universe gets more fragmented every year, challenging marketers to reach audiences among a wider variety of media channels. Software platform Mediaocean aims to help.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:53 Published 3 weeks ago 13 Action News hears from a top doctor about who's affected most



We've been talking about COVID-19 cases increasing in children this summer, now we are hearing from a top doctor about which groups of children are most at risk. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this