Kamala Harris and Mike Pence face-off in the US vice presidential debate

SBS Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence have taken part in the 2020 US vice presidential debate. Here's a look at some of their responses on key topics from the debate.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: More Civil, But Definitely Contentious, Vice Presidential Debate

More Civil, But Definitely Contentious, Vice Presidential Debate 03:14

 CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details of the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. [Video]

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate [Video]

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:15Published
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published

Kamala Harris' high-wire act

Kamala Harris' high-wire act Ever since Democratic nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, liberals have been itching to see the former prosecutor go head to head...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyMid-DaySOHH

PHOTOS: Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris meet for vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris met Wednesday for the single vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
Denver Post Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredUpworthyMid-Day

Pence denies systemic racism, Harris decrys Trump administration 'pattern' of racism in historic debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black vice presidential nominee, pointed to President Donald Trump's long history of racist remarks.  
USATODAY.com


