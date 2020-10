Netflix hikes some subscriber plans in Canada again Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Netflix says the basic plan for subscribers remains unchanged at $9.99 a month, but the standard monthly plan is going up by $1 to $14.99, and the premium by $2 to $18.99. 👓 View full article

