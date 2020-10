Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to lead the Parti Québécois Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, 43, is the new leader of the oldest sovereigntist party in Quebec's legislature, taking over a caucus smaller than it's been since the early 1970s. 👓 View full article

